Version 0.36.1 Update

This is a relatively small update. Plan is to do more environment work as well as AI updates for September's update.
General
- Throw break now plays a new visual effect when occurring.
- Throw breaks window has been increased from 4 to 8.
- Block VFX has been updated.
- Reversals can no longer be pop canceled.
- All stages have been updated slightly, but are not anywhere near finished yet.
Drargos
- Drargos's projectiles now have a temporary "starfish" in them to prevent them from disappearing on darker stages.
- Drargos's projectile now play an SFX after reflecting off walls.
Arctina
- Both versions of Arctic Rising now last longer.
- HP and CHK are now 5 frames longer cooldown.
Here's a video demonstrating some of the previously listed changes:
Changed files in this update