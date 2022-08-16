 Skip to content

MerFight update for 16 August 2022

Version 0.36.1 Update

Build 9320479 · Last edited by Wendy

This is a relatively small update. Plan is to do more environment work as well as AI updates for September's update.

General

  • Throw break now plays a new visual effect when occurring.
  • Throw breaks window has been increased from 4 to 8.
  • Block VFX has been updated.
  • Reversals can no longer be pop canceled.
  • All stages have been updated slightly, but are not anywhere near finished yet.

Drargos

  • Drargos's projectiles now have a temporary "starfish" in them to prevent them from disappearing on darker stages.
  • Drargos's projectile now play an SFX after reflecting off walls.

Arctina

  • Both versions of Arctic Rising now last longer.
  • HP and CHK are now 5 frames longer cooldown.

Here's a video demonstrating some of the previously listed changes:

