Version 0.36.1 Update

This is a relatively small update. Plan is to do more environment work as well as AI updates for September's update.

General

Throw break now plays a new visual effect when occurring.

Throw breaks window has been increased from 4 to 8.

Block VFX has been updated.

Reversals can no longer be pop canceled.

All stages have been updated slightly, but are not anywhere near finished yet.

Drargos

Drargos's projectiles now have a temporary "starfish" in them to prevent them from disappearing on darker stages.

Drargos's projectile now play an SFX after reflecting off walls.

Arctina

Both versions of Arctic Rising now last longer.

HP and CHK are now 5 frames longer cooldown.

Here's a video demonstrating some of the previously listed changes:

