Frenzy VR update for 16 August 2022

The sandbox update!

Build 9320405 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Lots of great changes here to make the free play mode more enjoyable and replayable! 10+ new melee weapons which can all now be spawned on any map (aswell as spawning new enemies!)

-New player model
-New testing area map
-New enemy (in the test map)
-Arena map improved
-Enemy spawner added to every free play level
-Weapon spawner added to every free play level
-10+ new melee weapons
-New setting: Enemies ignore you
-Many bug fixes
-All guns have been tested and fixed, with some improvements to the M4 & M16 (charging handle) and the shotgun has a new shooting mechanics (fires 5 bullets)
-Slow mo glitch fixed
-Frenzy mode is infinite in free play mode, with a slower rate of time

