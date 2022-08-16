 Skip to content

Pixa Clicker update for 16 August 2022

v0.8.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9320394 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-fixed leaderboard bug (lower highscore was saved as new highscore)
-added npc frank & marcel
-added upgrade info text
-updated minimap icons

Changed files in this update

Depot 1859841
  • Loading history…
