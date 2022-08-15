Dominatrix Simulator Release - v2.4.1

With the stress of multiple moves and health issues out of the way, we are excited to share our newest playtest build with you!

As a studio of two, we are so grateful for the patience of our fans, the constant feedback and encouragement we get, and the dedication of our part-time contractors who do things we cannot do!

This is a small release, but we expect to start doing these every two months so we can satisfy your appetite for content more often!

In this release

New Character

The Divine Engine Pragma is a character that’s been in development for quite a while. As our first robotic / AI Domme, we want to explore some new features to play around with the ‘otherness’ of interacting with a sentient robot.

The highlights of what we are doing with her include:

Text-to-voice speech

No facial expressions

Eyes that change color as her 'various' processing phases change

Referencing herself as 'we', rather than 'I'

Walking animation

New player poses added

This build includes one scene - an introduction to her. Watch her inspect a slave before she turns to inspect you!

New Music

A dozen new music cues are in this build! See if you can notice new sounds for:

The Goddess

The Headmistress

Mistress Yuki-Onna

Mistress Nega-Yuki and

Ms. Treatment

New music will soon begin for Pragma and Furia!

Bug Fixes

Fixed bug blocking Mistresses from making eye contact throughout scenes

Headmistress curtains raise consistently in each scene

Stopped auto-teleporting into Mistress rooms from Entryway before clicking to move

Fixed missing animations in existing scenes

Fixed errors stopping some emotions from displaying on Mistresses

Improved ‘humble’ pose responsiveness to make it easier to complete

Improved Language Localization

With the help of some amazing volunteers, this build includes human-updates to several languages: