Dominatrix Simulator Release - v2.4.1

With the stress of multiple moves and health issues out of the way, we are excited to share our newest playtest build with you!
As a studio of two, we are so grateful for the patience of our fans, the constant feedback and encouragement we get, and the dedication of our part-time contractors who do things we cannot do!
This is a small release, but we expect to start doing these every two months so we can satisfy your appetite for content more often!
In this release
New Character
The Divine Engine Pragma is a character that’s been in development for quite a while. As our first robotic / AI Domme, we want to explore some new features to play around with the ‘otherness’ of interacting with a sentient robot.
The highlights of what we are doing with her include:
- Text-to-voice speech
- No facial expressions
- Eyes that change color as her 'various' processing phases change
- Referencing herself as 'we', rather than 'I'
- Walking animation
- New player poses added
This build includes one scene - an introduction to her. Watch her inspect a slave before she turns to inspect you!
New Music
A dozen new music cues are in this build! See if you can notice new sounds for:
- The Goddess
- The Headmistress
- Mistress Yuki-Onna
- Mistress Nega-Yuki and
- Ms. Treatment
New music will soon begin for Pragma and Furia!
Bug Fixes
- Fixed bug blocking Mistresses from making eye contact throughout scenes
- Headmistress curtains raise consistently in each scene
- Stopped auto-teleporting into Mistress rooms from Entryway before clicking to move
- Fixed missing animations in existing scenes
- Fixed errors stopping some emotions from displaying on Mistresses
- Improved ‘humble’ pose responsiveness to make it easier to complete
Improved Language Localization
With the help of some amazing volunteers, this build includes human-updates to several languages:
- French
- Russian
- German
Changed files in this update