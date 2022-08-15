 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Jupiter Hell update for 15 August 2022

Jupiter Hell 1.5a - hotfix live!

Share · View all patches · Build 9319893 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Jupiter Hell 1.5a hotfix is live! 


-- fixed algorithm that wasn't removing needless doors  
-- added visual telegraph to spike trap that will activate next turn  
-- fixed ancient becoming immune if shot with a high enough power automatic weapon```

Changed files in this update

Jupiter Hell Content Depot 811321
  • Loading history…
Jupiter Hell Win64 Depot 811322
  • Loading history…
Jupiter Hell Linux Depot 811323
  • Loading history…
Jupiter Hell MacOS Depot 811325
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link