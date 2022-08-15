Jupiter Hell 1.5a - hotfix live!

Jupiter Hell 1.5a hotfix is live!
-- fixed algorithm that wasn't removing needless doors
-- added visual telegraph to spike trap that will activate next turn
-- fixed ancient becoming immune if shot with a high enough power automatic weapon```
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Jupiter Hell 1.5a hotfix is live!
-- fixed algorithm that wasn't removing needless doors
-- added visual telegraph to spike trap that will activate next turn
-- fixed ancient becoming immune if shot with a high enough power automatic weapon```
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update