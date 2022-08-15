 Skip to content

Sail update for 15 August 2022

Pause & Jump Button Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 9319794 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sail VR- Steam version 1.0.7

Changes & Fixes

  • Changed Pause button to Left Hand Primary Button
  • Added Resume Button to Pause Menu
  • Fixed Infinite inventory duplication glitch
  • Adjusted Island Ship Colliders
  • Increased height on Clue Spawns
  • Increased height on Pearl Spawns
  • Added Texture to Treasure Detector
  • Added VFX to Pearls
  • Fixed persitent map icon issue
  • Added Pearl Slot to inventory
  • Added Net to Auto Add items to inventory if they fall through ground
  • Added Bank UI to Market Place
  • Added Total Gold UI to Wrist (Only shows at market)

