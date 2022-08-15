Pause & Jump Button Fix

Sail VR- Steam version 1.0.7
Changes & Fixes
- Changed Pause button to Left Hand Primary Button
- Added Resume Button to Pause Menu
- Fixed Infinite inventory duplication glitch
- Adjusted Island Ship Colliders
- Increased height on Clue Spawns
- Increased height on Pearl Spawns
- Added Texture to Treasure Detector
- Added VFX to Pearls
- Fixed persitent map icon issue
- Added Pearl Slot to inventory
- Added Net to Auto Add items to inventory if they fall through ground
- Added Bank UI to Market Place
- Added Total Gold UI to Wrist (Only shows at market)
