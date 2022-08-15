Weekly Update #4

No major changes or additions with this update, just some standard polish and items. The new items need to be unlocked with the meta progression experience that was added last update.

Major Changes

Added 3 new items: T Ganerator, T Bank, A Magic Wall

Minor Changes

Generator: Cost 4 -> 3, Sell Price 0 -> 2

Changed pierce so that a value of 1 pierces 1 enemy

Pierce and burst count are now hidden if they have baseline values

Upgrade cap is no longer shown as a stat when inspecting a tower

Beam towers no longer have projectile speed

Generator now uses "Income" rather than "Energy Per Wave"

Added update_tower_ids debug command

Bug Fixes

Fixed bug where the enemy path preview didn't show on some (most) maps

Fixed issues with Generator tower preview

Fixed several issues with inputting debug commands

At the moment I don't have any urgent ideas to put into next week's update, so it could be anything from a new or reworked feature to just a larger version of this update.

If you want to help with the game, leave your bug reports and feedback in the Discord