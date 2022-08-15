 Skip to content

Conquer The Universe update for 15 August 2022

Version 0.018 Patch Notes

15 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Runes will not give bonuses at level 0.
New quest system added. You can find quests under daily reward menu(Click the "?" mark for detailed info).

