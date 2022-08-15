[Nightly] Update v0.8.4440a

Changelog
Fixed regression bug that caused certain messages to not be displayed when connecting to the server as "new update available" getting stuck in the loading window.
Fixed bug in coin.transaction method when using subwallets belonging to the same wallet, causing an incorrect transaction.
Fixed Bug #894: can still download files even with WIFI turned off if you have connected to the site beforehand
Fixed Bug #892: coin.get_address returns null
[Nightly] Update v0.8.4439a
Fixed regression bug that caused a crash when trying to buy coins from scripting.
Fixed bug that caused a wallet corruption after deleting subwallets.
Fixed bug in Stocks.exe that could cause a duplication in the subwallets list after publish a buy/sell offer.
Changed depots in nightly branch