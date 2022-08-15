 Skip to content

Grey Hack update for 15 August 2022

[Nightly] Update v0.8.4440a

15 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Changelog

  • Fixed regression bug that caused certain messages to not be displayed when connecting to the server as "new update available" getting stuck in the loading window.

  • Fixed bug in coin.transaction method when using subwallets belonging to the same wallet, causing an incorrect transaction.

  • Fixed Bug #894: can still download files even with WIFI turned off if you have connected to the site beforehand

  • Fixed Bug #892: coin.get_address returns null

[Nightly] Update v0.8.4439a

  • Fixed regression bug that caused a crash when trying to buy coins from scripting.

  • Fixed bug that caused a wallet corruption after deleting subwallets.

  • Fixed bug in Stocks.exe that could cause a duplication in the subwallets list after publish a buy/sell offer.

build 9319543
