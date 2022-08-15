Practice mode + bug fix

Practice Mode

Added separate practice mode where you can jump to any checkpoint you have reached so far.

This can be used to help train for better speedrun tactics or to overcome the (maybe even too) unforgiving + 1 - 2 sections.

The mode includes a simple timer that resets with every reset so that you can time your individual checkpoint times.

I will look into saving local high scores of each checkpoint and time trials/leaderboards for the checkpoints. This can be a bit problematic though because of the continuous nature of the track, the time can be from a standstill start or with velocity acquired when coming from the previous checkpoint. I will see how much work this will be.

Localizations will come in future patches.

Bug Fixes