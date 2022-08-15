 Skip to content

Dead District update for 15 August 2022

New Update Version 0.1.2

Dead District update for 15 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello friends, new update is available

  • Punching takes away some stamina if you deal damage
  • Almost all houses have doors that can be opened and closed, some doors can be locked, you have to destroy them
  • Fixed visual bug with supply grenade airdrop
  • Added the ability to place traps and mines near POIs so you can ambush other survivors
  • Minor fixes to models on the map
  • Some crafting items have a description
  • Removed button focus on tab, now you can easily close inventory when you press "take all" or press craft/character
  • The behavior of zombies and enemies has been changed, now they can aggro at you when you shoot at them or hit them with melee weapons
  • Added in some place on the map water pump, for filling water bottle or drinking
  • Other minor fixes

Servers will be returned within 15 minutes

