New Update Version 0.1.2

Hello friends, new update is available
- Punching takes away some stamina if you deal damage
- Almost all houses have doors that can be opened and closed, some doors can be locked, you have to destroy them
- Fixed visual bug with supply grenade airdrop
- Added the ability to place traps and mines near POIs so you can ambush other survivors
- Minor fixes to models on the map
- Some crafting items have a description
- Removed button focus on tab, now you can easily close inventory when you press "take all" or press craft/character
- The behavior of zombies and enemies has been changed, now they can aggro at you when you shoot at them or hit them with melee weapons
- Added in some place on the map water pump, for filling water bottle or drinking
- Other minor fixes
Servers will be returned within 15 minutes
Changed files in this update