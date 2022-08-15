 Skip to content

Still be a Human update for 15 August 2022

Fix

Fixed transition between floors on levels with bosses;
Fixed the Ink Assassin's dagger return talent.
Now, in the absence of an artifact, the pointer cannot be moved to slot 2;

