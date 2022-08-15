8/15/22 Quick Update 1.3.6

Chaos Chain
Salutations, dwellers...
Here is the next new update for the game. This one is a lot smaller than the update that I released just a few days ago, but some a few goodies in there and some bug fixes, so it should be pretty good. Check out the change log below!
Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.
Update 1.3.6 Change Log:
Bug Fixes:
- Reduced the area in which the hint can appear in the "Relief Recovery" side quest due to the game having issues with the area being so large
- Increased the range of events updating off screen from 3 to 4 (This is part of the reason the above bug was present)
- Fixed some equipment descriptions not matching their equip slot
- Fixed a few tileset pathing issues
- Fixed a few icon art overlaps
Changes & Additions:
- Added window icon art for Implants skill section (Forgot to do this with the last update)
- Updated some icon art
- Added armored mandible accessory
- Updated some shops
- Flashbangs and concussion grenades now get a +2 initiative by default to represent that they go off quicker than other grenades
- Added 4 more randomized battle shouts for bandits/criminals/low lives/thugs/etc
- Added some more scenery to a few areas (Especially the Industrial Zone)
- Improved some detail on some environmental graphics
- Replaced gadget proficiency icon art
Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter. The update will be available shortly.
That's all for now, enjoy!
-Corrosion ːCStudiosː
