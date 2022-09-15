Early Access LIVE NOW!

Share · View all patches · Build 9319454 · Last edited 15 September 2022 – 15:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Hello adventurers!

The Fractured Online Early Access is now live on Glyph & Steam and we’re excited to bring brand new content to you!

Rise like a Guardian of Nature!

Arboreus is now in sight and along with it, the first continent Terra is now available!

Delve into thick forests, collect new resources and defend yourself against new enemies!

Can you feel the druidic magic in the air?

The Wildfolk are here! Play as two brand new races, the Chadra – a nimble, dextrous and expert hunter, and the Erwydra – smart and cunning Wildfolk, adept at harnessing the powers of nature and the arcane!

Take a deep dive into the world of the Wildfolk in the latest Feature Spotlight!

The Rise of the Guardians of Nature – Patch Notes



Along the Early Access, take a look at our patch notes and discover what’s new in today’s update!

Check the patch notes here!

Developer AMA – 23 September

Join us live on Twitch on 23 September for a special Developer AMA!

Knilpu and Arcahem are joined by Jacopo Pietro Gallelli and they’ll be ready to answer all of your questions LIVE!

Where: gamigo’s Official Twitch Channel

When: 23 September, 2022, 5PM CEST / 8AM PST / 11AM EST

Head over to the Official Fractured Online Discord and leave us your questions in the #🎉-september-23-ama!

