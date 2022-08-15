 Skip to content

Stream Racer update for 15 August 2022

Patch 1.7.0 live!

Patch 1.7.0 live!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome to patch 1.7.0! There's quite some changes this patch so, if you're interested, be sure to read the patch notes below!

Patch notes

  • Turned off vehicle to vehicle collision. We've noticed that vehicle are more blocking each other in an annoying way then in a fun way. Now, vehicles will still collide with the environment and obstacles, just now with each other. Created faster paced racers with still a touch of chaos.
  • Upped the maximum racers to 200(!!)
  • Various performance optimizations. (way) more FPS in game, less CPU and less GPU usage overal.
  • Added over 30 new skins! Be sure to check them in the app! (App also has had a small visual update!)
  • Leaderboard now has room for top 10 players
  • Leaderboard's height now shrinks if you have less than 10 players in your game.
  • Random time is always nighttime for this patch, let's have some night races!

Happy racing!!!

