Patch 1.7.0 live!

Welcome to patch 1.7.0! There's quite some changes this patch so, if you're interested, be sure to read the patch notes below!
Patch notes
- Turned off vehicle to vehicle collision. We've noticed that vehicle are more blocking each other in an annoying way then in a fun way. Now, vehicles will still collide with the environment and obstacles, just now with each other. Created faster paced racers with still a touch of chaos.
- Upped the maximum racers to 200(!!)
- Various performance optimizations. (way) more FPS in game, less CPU and less GPU usage overal.
- Added over 30 new skins! Be sure to check them in the app! (App also has had a small visual update!)
- Leaderboard now has room for top 10 players
- Leaderboard's height now shrinks if you have less than 10 players in your game.
- Random time is always nighttime for this patch, let's have some night races!
Happy racing!!!
Changed files in this update