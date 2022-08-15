 Skip to content

Pixel Survivors: Roguelike update for 15 August 2022

v0.2.7 - New Skill

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Skill: Meteorite
Upgrade: After colliding with the ground, the meteorite will leave lava that damages monsters for 5 seconds.
_Meteorite can be upgraded by finding The Sun item in the boss chest.

