- Fixed jumping gravity glitch when playing 2 player mode
- Fixed Build UI glitch when playing in 2 player mode
- Fixed glitch that would soft lock game when returning to pause menu from settings menu in 2 player mode
Toaster Defense update for 15 August 2022
v1.2.1 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
