Toaster Defense update for 15 August 2022

v1.2.1 Patch Notes

15 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed jumping gravity glitch when playing 2 player mode
  • Fixed Build UI glitch when playing in 2 player mode
  • Fixed glitch that would soft lock game when returning to pause menu from settings menu in 2 player mode

Depot 1636251
Depot 1636252
