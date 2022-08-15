- Economy panel now shows a warning if a building is not producing for some reason.
- Fix bug that would sometimes refund costs to the wrong player when resource-producing building runs out.
- Tweak the layout of the economy panel and show resources as 0 if the building is stalled
- Refresh the leaderboard when it is opened
Windsor - Strategy update for 15 August 2022
Version 3822 - Bug fixes, leaderboard refresh.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update