Windsor - Strategy update for 15 August 2022

Version 3822 - Bug fixes, leaderboard refresh.

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Economy panel now shows a warning if a building is not producing for some reason.
  • Fix bug that would sometimes refund costs to the wrong player when resource-producing building runs out.
  • Tweak the layout of the economy panel and show resources as 0 if the building is stalled
  • Refresh the leaderboard when it is opened

