This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey Blacksmith's

Just a small update to fix an issue with old items in shops not being removed, when the shop restocks.

This update is only on the Beta branch. If you would like to play on this version,

Right-Clicking on "My Little Blacksmith Shop" in your Steam Library.

Select Properties.

Click on the Betas Tab.

Click the drop-down menu and choose "alphatest". This will download the new update.

Click close.