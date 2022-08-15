ZONERS v0.1.4 Patch Notes

ADDITIONS
Rhapsody is now playable in the cup mode
PATCHES
GAMEPLAY
- Located & fixed major issue with the instant replay recording buffers that would cause a huge jump in memory usage after each instant replay. This fix will fix longer matches causing crashes and lead to full match replays being possible in the future. Some players might also find the game runs better now as a result
- Introduced visual central projectile barrier after a Zone Break. Because this now acts as other walls do whilst active, some bugs involving projectiles are now fixed, like Crabhammers projectile disappearing and being unable to be used when crossing the threshold after a zone break and projectiles like Princess' passing through the threshold
- Referee now appears in the right place holding the ball after a zone break
- After a Zone Break the Zone Meters no longer sometimes load as slightly below their correct before Break value
- Fixed issue where Crabhammers would be able to fire the projectile more times than projectile number settings
- Crabhammers projectile respawn adjustment - when directly hitting the ball, you must now wait a small number of frames before you can fire again
- Crabhammers Super can no longer be wasted by being spammed
- Princess melee can now detect and connect with Crabhammers super created falling objects
- Princess melee will do hand snap animation and hitbox in front even if it misses. Hitbox is also slightly tweaked. Some other small changes might have fixed a recurring issue where she couldn't hit the ball out of a paused state sometimes. If this happens again to you please report with circumstances just before this so I can try and locate the source!
- Princess Projectile - fixed collision issue against players where you could get hit even when no where near the beam and made some small adjustments to what happens to the projectile after it hits a ball so it fades out rather than instantly disappear
- Princess' Super can no longer be wasted by being spammed & the indicator for when the rewind happens now appears where the ball will return to rather than on the ball itself
- Circle Circuit - believe I've fixed a bug where the corner wheel gimmicks sometimes wouldn't trigger. Needs more testing. Please report back to me if this happens to you still
- Attempted to fix rare bug where ball would get stuck in place until a player hit it. Please report if this still happens to you
MENUS
- Fixed small issue where returning to the Arena select screen from a match maker match would set the character's hyper move names incorrectly
MISC
- Made it so that when launching the game in windowed mode on windows and linux, if the window size is larger than the display height, the window will be scaled down to fit and capped at a max of 720p. Preventing issues some users had with the window being offscreen and unable to change things. This can then be changed in the in game options if required
