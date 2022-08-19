- Fixed an issue with closing images in fullscreen mode in the Chat app on the old phone.
- Fixed an issue with the Guide button in the Quick menu, causing the quick menu to disappear after using the guide.
- Fixed a bug with Triple Tile that caused multiple entries of new high scores.
- Fixed a bug with the money message that didn't disappear after opening the phone while upgrading the wallet or buying a second painting.
- Added Rollback Side option to Dialogue tab in Preferences.
- Fixed a bug where bios histories were wiped between episodes 1 and 2 for Camila, Quinn, and Riona.
- Fixed a bug with the game not using the Pet Names in the scene gallery.
- Improved the pack quest buttons to remove flickering when skipping.
- Fixed a cosmetic issue with the English test in episode 3 that didn't show the test result as perfect.
- Fixed a bug with Catrin's chat on Swyper in episode 5
- Fixed an issue where the piano keys in episode 5 would remain on the screen if ending the freeroam while playing the piano.
- Fixed an issue with the breakfast scene in episode 8.
- Fixed an issue where the first-floor bathroom used a reference for the second-floor bathroom in the mansion mini-game during Isabella's scene in episode 6.
- Corrected typos.
- Removed six songs due to a band's wishes. The favorite list in the Season 2 Music app is reset as a result.
Being a DIK update for 19 August 2022
Changelog v0.8.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update