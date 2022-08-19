 Skip to content

Being a DIK update for 19 August 2022

Changelog v0.8.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue with closing images in fullscreen mode in the Chat app on the old phone.
  • Fixed an issue with the Guide button in the Quick menu, causing the quick menu to disappear after using the guide.
  • Fixed a bug with Triple Tile that caused multiple entries of new high scores.
  • Fixed a bug with the money message that didn't disappear after opening the phone while upgrading the wallet or buying a second painting.
  • Added Rollback Side option to Dialogue tab in Preferences.
  • Fixed a bug where bios histories were wiped between episodes 1 and 2 for Camila, Quinn, and Riona.
  • Fixed a bug with the game not using the Pet Names in the scene gallery.
  • Improved the pack quest buttons to remove flickering when skipping.
  • Fixed a cosmetic issue with the English test in episode 3 that didn't show the test result as perfect.
  • Fixed a bug with Catrin's chat on Swyper in episode 5
  • Fixed an issue where the piano keys in episode 5 would remain on the screen if ending the freeroam while playing the piano.
  • Fixed an issue with the breakfast scene in episode 8.
  • Fixed an issue where the first-floor bathroom used a reference for the second-floor bathroom in the mansion mini-game during Isabella's scene in episode 6.
  • Corrected typos.
  • Removed six songs due to a band's wishes. The favorite list in the Season 2 Music app is reset as a result.

