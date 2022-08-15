Founders skill updates and stackable sensors!

Version 0.5550920373

🎯 [UI] An option to scale general text depending on camera zoom has now been added. It is called "UI Scaling: General text" and is available in the user interface options section.

🎯 [UI] The font scale of consumables are now adjusted depending on the value of "UI Scaling: Item names".

🎯 [Skill] A new Founders skill has been added: "Wormhole Mastery IV" - When an active auxiliary item is activated, the cooldown of any equipped Warp Field Generator is reset.

🎯 [Skill] The Founders skill "Engine Booster" has been replaced by "Crit Booster": Chance of critical hits is increased by X%. Crit damage is increased by Y%. This also applies to on-board turrets.

🎯 [Skill] The Founders skill "Stabilized Molten Metals" has been revised. It now works as follows: Bullet velocity and range are increased by X% per Metre of sensor range. This also applies to on-board ship turrets.

🎯 [Misc] It is now possible to stack sensors (albeit with a dimishing return).

🎯 [Misc] Pressing the on-screen map button now always brings up the full-screen map.

🎯 [Misc] The MTU is now automatically identified by both server and client. This should alleviate network issues for machines that cannot handle an MTU of 1500.

🎯 [Balance] The Founders skill "Mortal Strike" and "Lucky strike", and the Axiom skill "Aim Mastery" now also apply to on-board turrets.

🎯 [Balance] The Founders skill "Lucky Strike" now provides 3% bonus crit per level (down from 5%).

🎯 [Balance] The Founders skill "Sensor Amplifier" has been updated: Sensor range is extended by the range of a Standard Sensor equal to player level. It is then extended by an additional X%. In short, this means that spending a point in this skill is similar to equipping a Sensor.

🎯 [Balance] The Founders Talent "Ignited Warp Plasma" now provides a base buff to explosion radius of all weapons of 100 (up from 40).

🎯 [Balance] The "Drone Hull Module" now provides less % bonus to hull.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue that could cause multiplayer games not to be joinable after exiting a game session.