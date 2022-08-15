Lots of exciting changes and additions. Please give feedback on changes to the characters default attack, as characters now stop in place as they attack. Make sure you consider this in planning your routes! Let us know if you prefer the previous implementation.
- Bugfixes-
- Fixed an issue where enemy could hit every frame
- Fixed issue with audio inconsistency
- Features -
- Added "Grounded" character attack system
- Extended Map Size
- Modified visual restriction behaviors
- Changed Champion Unlock Behavior for Endless Mode - Unlock All Five Champions - Can you find the Hidden one?
- Added two new weapons to story mode start
