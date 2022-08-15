The 5th CrocoJam has completed! Check out all of the amazing entries! CrocoJam Results!

v.1.9.6 (August 15, 2022)

Added: Object properties now include settings for shadows. You enable/disable "Cast Shadows" and "Receive Shadows." Note: The tileset material must support shadows, and there must be a light casting shadows.

Added: A "Key Menu" button has been added to each Action bar in the Animation panel.

Added: Copy/paste animation keyframes. Select "Copy Keyframes" or "Paste Keyframes" from the the Action bar Key menu. Copying will copy any selected keyframes in the specific action. Pasting will paste them into the corresponding object/action.

Added: Object context-menu now has an option to move the selected Object's origin point and move it to the current crosshair position. Select an object in the 3d scene and right-click it and select "Move Origin to Crosshair."

Added: Keybinding can be set for the "Move Origin to Crosshair" action. Go to Edit > Buttons > Edit Mode > Move Origin to Crosshair. This actions will also set the origin point of an Object that is actively being edited.

Added: Option to lock UV Crosshair and prevent it from being auto-moved. Click the "Lock/Unlock Crosshair" button at the top of the UV panel.

Improved: Settings panel would cut off some text on linux.

Improved: Pinned status of Instances listed in the Animation panel now get saved to project.

Fixed: Animation context-menu; "Apply interpolation" action wasn't implemented.

Fixed: When selecting an Actor from the Actors List in the Theatre panel, the Actions List wasn't immediately updated.

Fixed: Discrete interpolation of animation keyframes wouldn't persist the entire timespan of the keyframe.

Fixed: When UV Tilesize has a dimension of 1 in either x or y, UV animation frame dimensions would be 0 when creating new frames.

Fixed: Holding shift while using the Gizmo to rotate an instance would cause the Gizmo to move if hovering over other instances.

Fixed: When choosing Deselect All Objects from the context-menu then selecting another object, the gizmo would be positioned at the previously selected object.

Fixed: Deselecting vertices of tiles that were facing away from camera would remove the tile from the selection group even if some vertices were still selected.

Remember to report any bugs you may encounter!

