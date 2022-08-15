Regular Update - 0.8.0 - Reworked Sniper Unit, Difficulty Changes, QoL stuff

Changed in 0.8.0

This update is mostly to focus on issues that have been in the game for a long time and generally to try to make the experience of playing the game nicer.

For a long time, the sniper units have not really been as great as they could be and there has been a lot of feedback about that, which I agree with.

Luckily now there was a good spot to rework the Sniper unit and I think it's a lot better now.

Make Sniper rate of fire twice as fast

Added sounds

Green laser sight is now "always on"

Updates on how the laser sight movement is animated

Bigger and faster bullets

Bullets now can pierce multiple enemies at once

Snipers now do more damage than previously

NEW FEATURE: Tips

On the objectives list, there are now "tips" about different aspects of the game.

It has been great to see players figuring out this information themselves. But hopefully the tips will make especially new players familiar with the game quicker.

The difficulty that previously was called "easy" is now called normal and the harder difficulty is now called "hard".

I think it was a mistake to previously call the now-hard difficulty "normal", since in hindsight I think players expect the normal difficulty to be "beginner friendly" (which it wasn't).

The hard difficulty is now unlocked by reaching level 11 on normal difficulty.

The concern is that players "accidentally" choose the hard difficulty and make no progress during their first runs. Although now that the hard difficulty is actually called "hard", players probably will choose it less likely "by accident".

Simplified difficulty descriptions

Make Hard difficulty unlock when level 11 is reached on normal difficulty

Rename difficulties: Easy -> Normal. Normal -> Hard

Add a separate difficulty select button to the main menu to set the "default difficulty"

Changed the "New Run" button in the main menu to start a new run automatically with the default difficulty