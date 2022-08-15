Player Perks Update

Added three obtainable Upgrades these will expand and change over time if you have ideas you'd like too see please let me know via steam community discussion board twitter etc!
Player Perk upgrades are currently obtained by defeating threat type enemies and have a 3.0 percent drop chance
you can view what perks you have equipped on the bottom left of your UI near your health
Second Wind - every 10 seconds second wind will activate giving you a burst heal regenerating your health back to full gradually
Double jump - increases your max jump count too two
+1weapon slot - increases the max amount of weapons you can carry from 2 too 3
