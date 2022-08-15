 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Project Sundown update for 15 August 2022

Player Perks Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9318688 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added three obtainable Upgrades these will expand and change over time if you have ideas you'd like too see please let me know via steam community discussion board twitter etc!

Player Perk upgrades are currently obtained by defeating threat type enemies and have a 3.0 percent drop chance

you can view what perks you have equipped on the bottom left of your UI near your health

Second Wind - every 10 seconds second wind will activate giving you a burst heal regenerating your health back to full gradually

Double jump - increases your max jump count too two

+1weapon slot - increases the max amount of weapons you can carry from 2 too 3

Changed files in this update

Depot 2005811
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link