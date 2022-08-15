Player Perks Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9318688 · Last edited 15 August 2022 – 19:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Added three obtainable Upgrades these will expand and change over time if you have ideas you'd like too see please let me know via steam community discussion board twitter etc!

Player Perk upgrades are currently obtained by defeating threat type enemies and have a 3.0 percent drop chance

you can view what perks you have equipped on the bottom left of your UI near your health

Second Wind - every 10 seconds second wind will activate giving you a burst heal regenerating your health back to full gradually

Double jump - increases your max jump count too two

+1weapon slot - increases the max amount of weapons you can carry from 2 too 3