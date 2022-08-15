Lighting Changes enter The WILDS

New Features
- AUTO-EXPOSURE: The lighting in the game will now adapt to the environment. This means if you enter a cave that's very dark, the game will automatically increase brightness to help with visibility.
World Changes
- GROUND TEXTURES: Redid metallic mapping for the ground textures will hopefully fix the shimmering the ground does in some lighting.
Gameplay Changes
- COUGAR: Added 'Quick Turn' animations for more dynamic movement when turning in tight spaces.
- COUGAR: Added additional alternate fur colors/patterns.
- CAMERA: Cleaned up the jittery camera movement when in caves or other tight overhangs.
Bug Fixes
- MATES: Added additional safeguards to prevents mates from getting lost/stuck when following the player.
- BREEDING: Fixed a bug with breeding not being allowed even when conditions are right.
- VARIOUS BUGS: Too many to mention them all.
