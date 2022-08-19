Swap Your Title Screen…with patch 1.3.4!!

Hi there pals!

Just a quick update for everyone this time — we’ve now pushed live a small quality of life patch that sneaks in a few additional fixes for our Delicious Last Course expansion. Foremost among them, we’ve added in a feature that has been highly requested since the launch of DLC…the ability to swap back and forth between the new title screen and the original Cuphead title screen! This includes a change in the song that will play when you boot up the game, and is accessible from the “Visuals” section of the Options menu.

We hope you have a swell time with this new update!