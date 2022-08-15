 Skip to content

Backpack Hero update for 15 August 2022

Early Access First Day Hotfix!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes:
Fixed an issue when selecting "New Game" at the end of an IronMouse run
Fixed a glitch that could occur with poison status effects

