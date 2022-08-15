Patch Notes 1.0.22

Hey everyone!

We're excited to have Coromon as part of Steams Midweek Madness starting today through Thursday (8/18). To celebrate, we're bringing you all some long awaited achievements as well as some quality of life changes! 🥳 We've got lots planned on the horizon and can't wait to be able to share it with you all.

Quick reminder to leave a review if you haven't already and join our Discord if you want to be apart of the community! We've also extended our Swurmy plush campaign, so if you were hoping to get one, you still can!

Shine Bright! Note: This patch will be released for MacOS later today.

New Content

You’ll find a new NPC with sexy dance moves in the Lux Solis Campus Trainer Hub BF1

You’ll also find a new NPC in the Vlamma Heights, which will invite you to try one of his challenges

Added Leaderboards and rewards for CoroNet Ranked. Rewards will be handed out based on the Tier in which you end each season, plus an extra reward for the top 3.

Achievements added: List here

You can now change the Traits of your Online Squad members at any time

Added a Hold indicator for buttons like 'move item' when selecting a Coromon in the Squad Menu. Holding this button for example takes the item from the Coromon

You can now see the exact percentages of stat changes by tapping on the stat change indicators while in a battle. You can view the stat change indicators by tapping on the Coromon’s name tag.

When selecting skills for your Coromon, you can now also see available Skill Flashes at the bottom of the skill list

The Potential Reader is now passive, it will always show the Potential of caught Coromon

The Potent Scent now lures twice as many Coromon

When catching a new Coromon and after viewing it’s summary, you are now asked whether you want to keep the Coromon

More Skill Flashes have been hidden throughout Velua

Lunarwulf now has a secret mechanic which enables it to evolve before its regular evolution level, when both wolves use Howl in the same round

XP Chips now last 10 minutes (down from 60), but increase XP gain by 50% (up from 15)

Improved CoroNet rewards you earn after 5 Ranked matches

The map overview showing all Coromon in each area now indicates if you’ve captured a Coromon

Added 3 new settings to speed up battles: Disable Weather animations, Disable encounter animations, Faster battle text

Disabled the “Disable Screenshot” setting by default since the glitches seem to be solved

Game Fixes