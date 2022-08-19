 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

NavalArt update for 19 August 2022

Hotfix 0812

Share · View all patches · Build 9318537 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adjusted The rotation adjusting button's function has been set to increase/decrease rather than setting the rotation value directly
Fixed The bug that some of the vanilla turrets don't play the fire sound effect at correct volume
Fixed The maximum range unit of missile mod is 'm'rather than "km"
Fixed Gimbal lock appears when setting the rotation value in the older version

Changed files in this update

Navalart Content Depot 842781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link