Adjusted The rotation adjusting button's function has been set to increase/decrease rather than setting the rotation value directly
Fixed The bug that some of the vanilla turrets don't play the fire sound effect at correct volume
Fixed The maximum range unit of missile mod is 'm'rather than "km"
Fixed Gimbal lock appears when setting the rotation value in the older version
NavalArt update for 19 August 2022
Hotfix 0812
