Big Overhaul and Added Features

-Total overhaul of the minimap and navigation.

-Added the compass at the top of the screen.

-Added new downed, dying, and revive animations.

-Added different male and female character sounds. (They may still be updated to better sounds or balanced for volume.)

-Added a few new perks, including new 5th tier perks that give incredible bonuses!

-Added 2 new spell books, Summon Swords and Healing Aura.

-Added new legendary weapons.

-Added a mini-game on the ships while you wait for the game to start. Hunt down the lost golden key and open the treasure chest!

-Added 3 types of grenades.

-Added a sub menu to the Stats page that shows your current or most recent game stats.

-Added a pop-up info panel to the Win/Lose screen at the end of a game to show your stats from that game.

-Added a chance to get a "special wave", which will spawn only 1 type of enemy for that wave.

-Added a meter to the Quick Heal.

-Added Prestige levels which unlock after 100 Wins and allow you to select addition active perks.

-You can now heal yourself with the Healing Staff by blocking.

-You now get coins at the end of each wave, resulting in more coins if you play longer games.

-The amount of coins earned per wave or for completing a game now scales with the Enemy Difficulty setting.

-Fixed a few bugs in the Inventory system.

-Fixed a bug where the red hitmarker would stay on screen when killing and enemy using a bow or crossbow.

-Fixed a bug where your revive prompt would get stuck on your screen.

-Changed the way that cooldown was done for spellbooks, so you can no longer spam them by switching books.

-Changed the enemy bot spawning to spawn two enemies per second instead of spawning everyone at once. This is to reduce the lag spike at the beginning of a wave. Added a cap so only 75 enemies can be on the map at once. Excess will spawn as current enemies are killed.

-Changed the calculations for how many enemies there are per wave to increase the scaling. It is now roughly this: Enemies Per Wave + (Round Number Wave Number Enemy Difficulty * Living Players)

-Jumping off the ships before the game has started will now always teleport you to the other ship.

There are still some known bugs that I am working on, as well as new features that I am adding. If you have any questions or recommendations, please let me know in the Discussions page. Thanks for playing!