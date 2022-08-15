 Skip to content

Arrival of Beasts update for 15 August 2022

NEW: Information System for important messages from server - EARLY ACCESS - A009

Fixes:

  • Supportbox registers in pathfinding system
  • Extractorys registers correctly in pathfinding system
  • Mages line renderer is now disabled correctly after usage
  • Beasts with ghost ability are now not blocking bullets/effects anymore
  • Abstract pathfinding stuck on bridge removed
  • Translation/Texts fixed
  • HUGE: double mainbase build disabled, you can not build 2 mainbases now anymore

Added:

  • NEW: Server info system added to the log in menu. If you start the game, you will now see very important messages from the server

Changed:

  • Refresh Icon visually changed
  • Global Icon visually changed

