NEW: Information System for important messages from server - EARLY ACCESS - A009

Fixes:
- Supportbox registers in pathfinding system
- Extractorys registers correctly in pathfinding system
- Mages line renderer is now disabled correctly after usage
- Beasts with ghost ability are now not blocking bullets/effects anymore
- Abstract pathfinding stuck on bridge removed
- Translation/Texts fixed
- HUGE: double mainbase build disabled, you can not build 2 mainbases now anymore
Added:
- NEW: Server info system added to the log in menu. If you start the game, you will now see very important messages from the server
Changed:
- Refresh Icon visually changed
- Global Icon visually changed
Changed files in this update