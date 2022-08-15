 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fling to the Finish update for 15 August 2022

Fling-a-thon Conclusion!

Share · View all patches · Build 9318305 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Team Modern! Team Ancient! You have all raced fearlessly. We know the ancient stoics and the modern muscle men are proud of your efforts. But only one team can come out on top…

And Team Modern is victorious!

All members of the winning team will receive an exclusive skin, sticker and banner so they can forever remind the world of this day in Fling history.

Additions:

  • Players on the winning team will automatically receive an exclusive skin, sticker and banner.

Changes:

  • The speed-boosting rings and javelins have been removed from the multiplayer race and tournament modes. Ring-a-thon itself will continue to be a permanent gamemode in the campaign. (If you enjoyed the speed-boosting rings and javelins in multiplayer races let us know because they might be returning as an optional feature).
  • The Fling-a-thon event art and music has been removed from the main menu.
  • Team SplitSide & Daedalic

Changed depots in development branch

View more data in app history for build 9318305
Fling to the Finish - 64 bit Depot 1054431
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link