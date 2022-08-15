Patch 1.08 - Commander Avatar & Co.



Gen'l,

​Patch 1.08 is out! The main new feature is the ability to add new commanders, along with custom portraits, to the campaign game. When starting a new campaign, you may choose which of the custom commanders will be activated, and they will appear in the pool of available commanders. After that you can manage them like any of the game's historical commanders. Add a historical commander who is missing from the game, or maybe even the greatest general the Civil War saw - Yourself?

In addition to the usual bug fixing, AI improvements and further balancing, the patch also allows further modding possibilities, like creating your own custom battle flags for your elite units.

For the full list of changes, see the patch notes here:

Detailed Patch Notes 1.08

Patch 1.08 is the last patch to add completely new features to the game. We will of course continue improving the game with further bug fixing, AI & other improvements. But alongside that we have already started developing a DLC to the game - further information & details regarding this will be announced once we are ready to do so.

Cheers,

The Grand Tactician Team