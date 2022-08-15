Everdell Update 1.1.1.426

Everdell's Update 1.11.426 contains several bugfixes to improve play and ensure achievements are being awarded properly.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug where the discard deck was not being ordered correctly.

Fixed a bug where players weren’t earning certain achievements in-game.

Players will need to complete a single tutorial to retrigger the Graduate achievement and complete a single challenge to retrigger the Challenger and Ultimate Challenger achievements.

Fixed a bug where Rugwort's name in the action log was difficult to read.

The Meadow button tooltip was shortened.

