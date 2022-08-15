 Skip to content

Everdell update for 15 August 2022

Everdell Update 1.1.1.426

Build 9318230 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Everdell's Update 1.11.426 contains several bugfixes to improve play and ensure achievements are being awarded properly.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where the discard deck was not being ordered correctly.
  • Fixed a bug where players weren’t earning certain achievements in-game.
    Players will need to complete a single tutorial to retrigger the Graduate achievement and complete a single challenge to retrigger the Challenger and Ultimate Challenger achievements.
  • Fixed a bug where Rugwort’s name in the action log was difficult to read.
  • The Meadow button tooltip was shortened.

As always, if you're enjoying playing Everdell, please take a moment to leave a review – it's the best way to help other players discover the game. Thanks for your support!

