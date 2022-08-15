 Skip to content

Neko Journey update for 15 August 2022

Neko Journey is now available for purchase!!!

Share · View all patches · Build 9318221 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After a long development, Neko Journey has reached the release! Join the adventure! :)

⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⡿⠟⠋⠉⠉⠛⠻⢿⣿⠿⠛⠋⠁⠈⠙
⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⢿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⡿⠁⠴⣿⠟⠉⠄⠄⠈⡀⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄
⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⡿⠋⠄⣾⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⠿⠿⠿⠛⠛⠉⠉⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠉⢁⠄⠄⠈⠄⠄⠄⠄⢀⡇⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄
⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⡏⠄⠄⣀⣿⠿⠛⠉⠁⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⢠⡀⠄⠄⠄⢀⣠⣾⣿⠄⠄⠐⢦⡀⠄
⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⡀⣠⡾⠋⠁⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⣤⣤⣄⣀⡀⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠈⠛⠻⠿⠿⠟⠛⠋⢷⣄⠄⠄⠹⣦
⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⠟⠁⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⡟⠛⠛⠛⠛⠯⠶⣤⣀⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠻⣷⣤⡀⠘
⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⡿⠃⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⡇⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠉⠑⠢⣀⠈⠢⡀⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠙⣿⣿⣷
⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⠏⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⢰⠄⠄⡇⠄⠄⠄⣀⠄⠒⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠑⠢⡙⡳⣄⠄⠄⠄⠈⠄⠄⠄⠄⠈⠻⣿
⣿⣿⣿⣿⡿⠃⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⢸⡆⠄⠃⢀⡴⠚⠁⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠈⠱⠈⠳⡄⠄⠄⠄⢂⠄⠄⠄⠄⠘
⣿⣿⣿⡿⠁⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠈⣾⡀⢐⠉⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⢀⣀⣀⣴⡀⠁⠄⠙⢦⠄⠄⠈⣧⡀⠄⠄⠄
⣿⣿⣿⠃⠄⠄⠄⡇⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⡏⠳⡈⡀⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⢀⣤⣶⣿⡿⠿⠽⠿⠿⣿⣷⣶⣌⡳⡀⠄⢹⣷⡄⠄⠄
⣿⡟⠁⠄⠄⠄⠄⣷⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⢸⠄⠑⢥⠄⠄⡾⠋⣰⡿⡟⠊⠄⠚⣿⣿⣿⣶⣄⠄⠉⢹⠄⢳⠄⢸⣿⣿⡄⠄
⣿⠇⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⢹⣇⠄⠄⠄⠂⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠘⡄⠄⠈⠄⠈⠄⠰⢻⠋⠄⣀⣀⣠⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣇⠄⠈⠄⠄⢃⢘⡏⢿⣿⡄
⡿⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⣿⠈⠣⡀⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⢃⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠋⠄⠄⢿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⡿⠟⠁⠄⠄⠄⠄⠘⣼⡇⠈⢿⣿
⡇⠄⠄⠄⠄⡆⠄⣿⠄⠄⡨⠂⠄⡀⠄⠄⠄⠠⣀⠄⠄⠘⡄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠈⠙⠻⠿⠛⠁⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⣿⠄⠄⠈⣿
⡇⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⢸⠄⣐⠊⠄⠄⠄⢉⠶⠶⢂⠈⠙⠒⠂⠠⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠇⠄⠄⠄⠸
⠄⣀⠂⢣⡀⠄⠄⠘⣠⠃⠄⠄⠄⠄⣠⣴⣾⠷⠤⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄
⡀⡙⠄⠈⢧⠄⠡⡀⢉⠄⠄⠄⠄⣴⣿⡫⣋⣥⣤⣀⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄
⡗⠃⠐⠄⠈⣷⡀⢳⡄⠂⠄⠄⣸⣿⡛⠑⠛⢿⣿⣿⣷⡄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄
⡇⡀⠂⡀⠄⣸⢱⡈⠇⠐⠄⡠⣿⡟⠁⠄⠄⣸⣿⣿⣿⡟⠄⠄⠄⠄⠈⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄
⣿⡐⡀⠄⢠⠏⠄⢳⡘⡄⠈⠄⢿⡿⠄⢻⣿⣿⣿⡿⠋⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄
⣿⣧⠐⢀⡏⠄⠄⠄⢳⡴⡀⠄⢸⣿⡄⠄⠉⠛⠋⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⣶⣶⣶⡀⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄
⣿⣿⣆⠄⠐⡀⠄⠄⠄⢻⣷⡀⠄⠃⠙⠂⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⢿⣿⣿⣿⣄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄
⣿⣿⣿⣆⠄⠙⣄⠄⠄⠄⠱⣕⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠻⣿⣿⣿⣦⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⣴
⣿⣿⣿⣿⣧⡀⠘⢦⡀⠄⠄⠈⢢⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠘⠿⣿⣿⣇⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⣠⣾⣿
⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣷⢄⠈⠻⣆⠄⠄⠄⠑⢄⡀⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠈⠛⠿⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⢀⣴⣾⣿⣿⣿

