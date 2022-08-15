Update Notes 16 August

Changes for new update
- New spawn location
- Time of day is now synced across all players
- New dev console commands
- Paper can now be dropped for other players
- Fixed missing colliders on some village buildings and roads
- Fixed scaling on some village buildings
- Fixed crate respawning
- Hopefully fixed issue where melee tools would stop functioning
New Console Commands
- player_speed <amount>
- player_jump_height <amount>
- set_time <time (0-24)> (HOST ONLY)
- get_time
Thanks everyone, please be sure to let us know of any issues through personal messaging or discord chat.
Changed files in this update