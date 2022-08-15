Update Notes 16 August

Share · View all patches · Build 9318164 · Last edited 15 August 2022 – 17:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Changes for new update

New spawn location

Time of day is now synced across all players

New dev console commands

Paper can now be dropped for other players

Fixed missing colliders on some village buildings and roads

Fixed scaling on some village buildings

Fixed crate respawning

Hopefully fixed issue where melee tools would stop functioning

New Console Commands

player_speed <amount>

player_jump_height <amount>

set_time <time (0-24)> (HOST ONLY)

get_time

Thanks everyone, please be sure to let us know of any issues through personal messaging or discord chat.