 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

FURTIVE Playtest update for 15 August 2022

Update Notes 16 August

Share · View all patches · Build 9318164 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes for new update

  • New spawn location
  • Time of day is now synced across all players
  • New dev console commands
  • Paper can now be dropped for other players
  • Fixed missing colliders on some village buildings and roads
  • Fixed scaling on some village buildings
  • Fixed crate respawning
  • Hopefully fixed issue where melee tools would stop functioning

New Console Commands

  • player_speed <amount>
  • player_jump_height <amount>
  • set_time <time (0-24)> (HOST ONLY)
  • get_time

Thanks everyone, please be sure to let us know of any issues through personal messaging or discord chat.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1804551
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link