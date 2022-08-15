Jupiter Hell 1.5 "Ancient" upgrades Io branches and mainline, introduces a boss at Io Gateway, improves fire mechanics and visuals (and Fireangel!), adds more manufacturer perks, adds the Fanatic, improves AI and more!

It's been a year since the official 1.0 release of Jupiter Hell. And there was much rejoicing. Well, let's celebrate with yet another update, and no, we're not slowing down ;)

But first - we're taking the first steps into making Jupiter Hell fully modable - the basic systems are in place, and on the Jupiter Hell Discord (https://discord.gg/jupiterhell) the community is already building and sharing the first mods! If you want to give a shot at modding JH, or take an early shot at trying them out, come and hang out with us!

Let's divide the update into sections - Io, Ancient, Fire, Fanatic and The Rest.

Io

NEW #1727 - Black Site branch/special rework!

NEW #1728 - CRI Laboratories branch/special rework!

NEW #1730 - Shadow Halls/Dark Cathedral rework!

NEW #1725 - Europa Ruins/Frozen Temple rework!

NEW #1769 - Warehouse/Infernal Lock revisited!

CHANGE #1770 - improved Io level generators (mostly visual)

CHANGE #1772 - Wealth and Power wishes improved

Io got the same treatment as Callisto and Europa before it. However, when it comes to level mechanics, due to Io being added fairly late in development it already had plenty mechanics of its own - hence we did a bit different approach. The twin paths of Black Site and CRI Armory have a very noticable change - however "fully completing" their branch challenges is MUCH more harder than with the other branches. It's a challenge, not something you're expected to do each game. There are spoilers on the Discord if you're interested ;).

Ruins and Halls got improvements on their twists, and visual, generation, music and especially loot improvements. Definitely a path that is worth revisiting again!

Be on the lookout for new manufacturer perks - word is that they're very spicy!

Ancient

NEW #1718 - Io has a brand new boss!

With this, our old plan to have a boss on every moon is complete! Mwahhahahaha....

Akhem. This ones a tough SOB. Be prepared to die from time to time. The whole Io Gateway got a makeover and is now an Ancient ruin. There's some more stuff related to the Io Boss that will come in a later version too ;).

Fire

NEW #1767 - improved fire visuals and added flame tiles!

NEW #1767 - Fireangel revisited! (burning 3->1 but added area burn!)

CHANGE #1767 - burning status prevents regeneration

CHANGE #1767 - burning limited to 50 stacks

NEW #1765 - AI now actively avoids harmful hazards if possible

Fire visuals have been overhauled and the floor can now be set on fire too. Fireangel is now the premium Master Trait for people who "want to set the world on fire". Burning is more useful too as it prevents enemies from regenerating. Well, the player too, but you won't play with matches, won't you? Well if you do, there's a new napalm grenade to be found. Word on the street says it makes short work of the Cryomancer.

These changes required us to improve the AI a bit - it no longer happily punches barrels and walks into environmental hazards!

Fanatic

NEW #1600 - new Callisto enemy - fanatic

NEW #1767 - Callisto-only level modifier "Desolation"

Callisto did get some "love" this update too! You can now encounter a new enemy, with a very popular game mechanic :P. Also, there's a new level event to be on the lookout, taking advantage of the new fire visuals.

This is not the end of Callisto changes - we are aware that "the beginning is a very delicate time" and strive hard to improve variety in the early game - more improvements coming soon!

The Rest

CHANGE #1768 - rotaries have higher chance to hit more targets

CHANGE #1767 - warlocks do less ranged damage but more burn and flame

CHANGE #1767 - visual - Mephitic tier 2 buff has a visual effect

CHANGE #1767 - visual - crater decals no longer are always centered

CHANGE #1767 - Callisto Mines mechanic is displayed as an event

CHANGE #1767 - Endless level variety increased (along with manuf. perks)

CHANGE #1727 - you can now swap places with any friendly AI

CHANGE #1772 - CRI phase devices sample 2x more possibilities

CHANGE #1766 - improved icon visibility (esp on white backgrounds)

FIX #1766 - critical defence (helmets) work against ranged attacks

FIX #1766 - fixed several issues with fx system targeting

Apart from many unlisted fixes theres some improvements too. Rotaries (the Spin up perk in particular) have an inherent bonus to hitting other targets then the initially targeted one (if they miss, or the enemy dies), which improves their crowd control capabilities. Any non-hostile AI can now be swapped places with using SHIFT move. CRI phase devices sample twice more potential spots, so bigger chance to get you to a really safe spot. Helmets finally work as advertised when it comes to crit damage protection. Finally icons are now more visible, especially on bright floors (thx Deemzul!).

Full changelog

What's Next

Well, it's high time to revisit Dante, right? No worries though, the next update will also bring changes to the early game for you ambitious people struggling to get your first win and refusing to play on Easy :P.

And with that, I'll take it Easy for a day or two. And then off to 1.6 and Beyond!