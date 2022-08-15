15 August Update - Fixes and Refinement

Changes:

Updated Winters path to be more visible

Updated Mages text to better explain Ability Power

Updated Tavern text to better explain how the Tavern works

Updated Wolf-X ability to be clearer as to what it does

Scout renamed to Ranger

Eradicator renamed to Iconoclast

Fixes:

Fixed Flame thrower attacks not correctly slowing units

Fixed your highest Challenge Mode being overridden with an easier run

Fixed Huxian Tier 1 and Tier 2 Ability Power scaling

Fixed an error where you are locked out from starting the next wave

Addressing Crashes:

Models Optimized:

Alera

Aubrey

Divine Archer

Kerberos

Nikolla

Norai

Phenyx

Roshan

Shield Maiden

VFX Optimized:

Abraxas Spell

Aubrey Projectile

Baphomet

Bojing Projectile

Crystal Buff Orbs

Darya Spell

Falhofnir Spell

Huxian Orbs

Kaiynne Projectile and Spell

Kronos Spell

Laurelle Spell

Lifen Spell

Lydian Projectile

Project Beta Projectile

Shield Iron Spell

Shield Maiden Spell

Thea Projected and Spell

Tsunade Projectile

Unholy Spell

Zifu Projectile

This patch has been mainly focused on optimizations. There are a few more optimizations coming down in the pipeline and should be released this week sometime. This should go a long way in addressing issues people have been having.