Tiny Tactics update for 15 August 2022

15 August Update - Fixes and Refinement

15 August Update - Fixes and Refinement · Build 9317977

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Updated Winters path to be more visible
  • Updated Mages text to better explain Ability Power
  • Updated Tavern text to better explain how the Tavern works
  • Updated Wolf-X ability to be clearer as to what it does
  • Scout renamed to Ranger
  • Eradicator renamed to Iconoclast

Fixes:

  • Fixed Flame thrower attacks not correctly slowing units
  • Fixed your highest Challenge Mode being overridden with an easier run
  • Fixed Huxian Tier 1 and Tier 2 Ability Power scaling
  • Fixed an error where you are locked out from starting the next wave

Addressing Crashes:

Models Optimized:

  • Alera
  • Aubrey
  • Divine Archer
  • Kerberos
  • Nikolla
  • Norai
  • Phenyx
  • Roshan
  • Shield Maiden

VFX Optimized:

  • Abraxas Spell
  • Aubrey Projectile
  • Baphomet
  • Bojing Projectile
  • Crystal Buff Orbs
  • Darya Spell
  • Falhofnir Spell
  • Huxian Orbs
  • Kaiynne Projectile and Spell
  • Kronos Spell
  • Laurelle Spell
  • Lifen Spell
  • Lydian Projectile
  • Project Beta Projectile
  • Shield Iron Spell
  • Shield Maiden Spell
  • Thea Projected and Spell
  • Tsunade Projectile
  • Tsunade Projectile
  • Unholy Spell
  • Zifu Projectile

This patch has been mainly focused on optimizations. There are a few more optimizations coming down in the pipeline and should be released this week sometime. This should go a long way in addressing issues people have been having.

