15 August Update - Fixes and Refinement

Changes:
- Updated Winters path to be more visible
- Updated Mages text to better explain Ability Power
- Updated Tavern text to better explain how the Tavern works
- Updated Wolf-X ability to be clearer as to what it does
- Scout renamed to Ranger
- Eradicator renamed to Iconoclast
Fixes:
- Fixed Flame thrower attacks not correctly slowing units
- Fixed your highest Challenge Mode being overridden with an easier run
- Fixed Huxian Tier 1 and Tier 2 Ability Power scaling
- Fixed an error where you are locked out from starting the next wave
Addressing Crashes:
Models Optimized:
- Alera
- Aubrey
- Divine Archer
- Kerberos
- Nikolla
- Norai
- Phenyx
- Roshan
- Shield Maiden
VFX Optimized:
- Abraxas Spell
- Aubrey Projectile
- Baphomet
- Bojing Projectile
- Crystal Buff Orbs
- Darya Spell
- Falhofnir Spell
- Huxian Orbs
- Kaiynne Projectile and Spell
- Kronos Spell
- Laurelle Spell
- Lifen Spell
- Lydian Projectile
- Project Beta Projectile
- Shield Iron Spell
- Shield Maiden Spell
- Thea Projected and Spell
- Tsunade Projectile
- Tsunade Projectile
- Unholy Spell
- Zifu Projectile
This patch has been mainly focused on optimizations. There are a few more optimizations coming down in the pipeline and should be released this week sometime. This should go a long way in addressing issues people have been having.
Changed files in this update