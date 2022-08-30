V141.14 Hotfix

Nothing too exciting this week, just some icky bugs fixed

Fixed - User receives "Badge Get!" pop up after killing each tower boss with the overclocked game mode on.

Fixed - Destroying a Defence Bot right after its creation before a ceremony begins caused a crash.

Fixed - Walls built up against the edge of the exposed map would prevent raiders from attacking.

Fixed - Any converter with an object on its output tile couldn't be repaired.

Fixed - Bots wouldn't trigger Exit On Fail when searching for damaged buildings to repair and they'd come across a Milking Shed with cows in it.

Fixed - Damaged or destroyed Stationary Steam Engines couldn't be repaired.

Fixed - A Sign's linked area could be dragged off the edge of the map and made 0 tiles wide or high, making it impossible to grab/move.

Fixed - Trebuchet and Cannon hordes could cause lots of lag spikes.

Fixed - The "Clouds" option wasn't remembered between game sessions.

Fixed - Speculative fix to prevent crash when multiple bots in the same plot are destroyed while moving.

Fixed - Speculative fix for converter rollover not having valid ingredients/requirements arrays.

Fixed - Speculative fix for crashing inside TargetPointer.UpdateFlashing function