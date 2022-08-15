Patch Notes - Cartel Tycoon v 1.0.0.4067

Hola Capos!

Thank you for your overwhelming support and enormous amounts of feedback in the past weeks! As we said before, we’ve already started working on everything that needs improving and will present a big update in September.

But today we have a minor update with some of the changes you asked for! And bug fixes, of course (more of those coming next week). We rebalanced up Events from Lieutenants, updated the Transport Company interface, and added the ability to stop Lieutenants when they’re moving. On the topic of moving - we fixed several bugs with Lieutenants not always choosing the most optimal paths!

We feel that these changes will make your life in Cartel Tycoon better! Read them below!

Changes:

ːcartel_loveː Lieutenant Events timing rebalanced. We’ve adjusted their frequency in the early, mid, and late game - they will happen less frequently. Players will also have more time to complete them. In the early game, players will get easier events that will help them build a stronger Empire! Also, a symbol that represents the nature of the event was added to the Telephone Call graphic for easier distinction!



ːcartel_loveː Players can now stop Lieutenants' movement! The Lieutenant will go to the nearest Friendly/Neutral building when stopped. Some Lieutenant actions (Assassination, Burn Character, Burn/Demolish Building, Release Seized Building) still can’t be stopped, but the changes are in the works.



ːcartel_loveː Updated Transport Company interface. “Additional Connections” are now called “Export Connections”, and we’ve added a warning message that informs you if the Transport Company isn’t exporting anywhere at the moment.



ːcartel_loveː Repeated Event dialogues are skipped, and players will be presented with the choice from the start.

ːcartel_loveː tinyBuild Launcher will now close automatically after you exit the game. Note: If a window asking for your feedback pops up, you will need to manually select one of the choices, and the launcher will close automatically next time.

ːcartel_loveː Added a tooltip to the Lieutenant XP scale - learn which activities can help them level up.

ːcartel_loveː Updated game credits

ːcartel_loveː Tutorial estimated playtime was updated

ːcartel_loveː Renamed "Release Arrest" Lieutenant Ability to "Release Seized Building" for clarity.

Visuals:

Size adjustments to character portraits

Bug Fixes

[Reported by players]

Fixed: Unoptimal and inconsistent Lieutenant pathfinding (Cantora)

Fixed: Farms change products when upgraded (gbgopher)

Fixed: Ability "Release Arrest" wasn't working correctly (mlsmith45)

Fixed: Unable to Take Control of Amado if the River Pier in this region was upgraded to Tier III (Maze)

Fixed: During the quest "The Bigger One II" in the "That Sinking Feeling" campaign players were able to obtain legal money that was frozen (Rouhmann)

Fixed: Lieutenant goes to nearby City and stays in "Smuggling" Mode if the Smuggling Point was destroyed (Emofrannie)

Fixed: Lieutenants sometimes don't use toll-free Enemy Cities when transporting goods (qreel)

Fixed: Achievement "Spreading Fear" sometimes was given with incorrect conditions (Rowan)

Fixed: Quest "Control IV" in the "Needs and Fears" campaign ended when Salsa Club was built in any region, not Amado (bryanheffner)

The Turkish Language renamed correctly in Settings

Multiple localization and technical text fixes

Fixed: "Additional Connections" for Residences sometimes disappear if players reload the game while researching Passive Effects

Fixed: Filters for City Buildings weren't working correctly (KlausK)

Fixed: When opening the Research Tree, unobtainable Research Bonuses were displayed. (Gardy)

Fixed: DEA teleports to the sea if they can't reach the building they want to arrest. (Flow)

Fixed: Incorrect packaging interval was displayed in information for Workshop II and III (Portok)

Fixed: Several inconsistencies in City Buildings descriptions (KlausK)

Fixed: Warehouse II trucks could carry more of some products than Warehouse III trucks (Zugnuger Motrax)

Fixed: Car upgrades were available when Collectors Residence was under construction. (Xellos)

Fixed: Information about Dirty Money stored in the building wasn't updated during Lieutenant Delivery (ComradeOurs)

[Reported by QA team]

Fixed: Mayor Quest "Art of Diplomacy" can't be completed if the building upkeep is 0

Fixed: In Story Mode, Volatile Lieutenants were able to assassinate Story Characters that weren't on the map

Fixed: Incorrect portrait displayed during the dialogue with Gerardo Batista

Fixed: River Pier II and III were missing from the Sandbox Mode Advanced Setting for Starting Research

Fixed: Tier III of Research Tree was displayed as locked if players unlocked it in Additional Settings for the Sandbox Mode

Fixed: Statistics for money spent on special events in City Buildings weren't displayed on the Economics screen

Fixed: Guerillas teleport to the sea when government forces attack them. No more swimming!

Fixed; Economics Screen didn't display money earned from kidnappings and robberies

Fixed: Incorrect money penalty for failing the "Demolish Buildings" Event

Fixed: Lieutenants sometime could move to Enemy Buildings and Cities if the Delivery was canceled.

Known Bugs