This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Patch Type: Minor

Patch Number 1.1.8

*PTR Date (Tentative): 8/5/2022

Release Window: 8/9/2022 - 8/11/2022; Edit 8/13 We are happy to announce the new launch date for the update is Monday August 15th!

We're excited to announce Minor 1.1.8 has new cosmetic gear and event quests, Beater cosmetic sword fix, bHaptics hardware support, general quality of life improvements and bugfixes.

New If you play on PTR during Minor 1.1.8 for at least 4 hours, you can unlock the character title: Amara's Aide. Character titles will be implemented in a later update. Now back to what's coming in Minor 1.1.8~

Check out the sweet new cosmetic gear here: https://zenithmmo.com/blogs/news/minor-patch-1-1-8-new-cosmetic-events-and-bugfixes

Take on various challenge events across Zenith and get rewarded with a new currency: Neowear coins. Then use the coins to unlock the Neowear gear!

New Content

New Cosmetic Gear and Event Quests:

Find Ali, a new NPC in the city alleyways, who will start you on your swag journey

New quests, including dailies, across Zenith that grant Neowear coins

New synthesis station to craft the new Neowear gear

We're actively working on issues reported by the community here: Player Top Voted Issues. We link to related issues where possible. Fixes made are also based on feedback/reports from multiple sources (Discord, bug reports, etc). Thank you to the community for continuing to report and share feedback!

Disbanding and leaving guilds now shows a confirmation prompt [source]

Changes to instances: Shortened player respawn time in instances Damage contribution for Dungeon and Raid bosses now last longer [source] Added 2 hour time limit to instances before they close

Changed to the Infernal Core [source]: Moved the player respawn point to be on the platform Extended the time it takes for the boss room to close Set the door next to Vulkane as unclimbable

Added full body haptics support so you can now experience a more immersive experience using bHaptics hardware

(Edit 8/5 - this was scheduled for a previous update and is now in) The in-game referral page has been moved to the sign up screen When you first create a Zenith account you'll have the opportunity to enter a referrer as a part of the process. The referrer will no longer be entered while you are in-game.



Resolved Issues