- A few UI fixes
- Some content fixes
- Fixed an issue that was corrupting saves and messing up production calculations
- Fix for issue where the "Continue" button at the start of a new planning phase wouldn't show up
Half-Earth Socialism update for 15 August 2022
Update notes for August 15
Patchnotes via Steam Community
