Half-Earth Socialism update for 15 August 2022

Update notes for August 15

Share · View all patches · Build 9317685 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • A few UI fixes
  • Some content fixes
  • Fixed an issue that was corrupting saves and messing up production calculations
  • Fix for issue where the "Continue" button at the start of a new planning phase wouldn't show up

