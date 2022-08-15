 Skip to content

Tunguska: The Visitation update for 15 August 2022

Patch 1.51-3 Notes

Patch 1.51-3 Notes · Build 9317604

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Changed the fire roasted potato recipe to cook 5 potatoes at a time instead of 1

  • Fixed a bug with wolves pushing player into the air and make player stuck there

  • Adjusted wolves' attack box so that player will get pushed into air a little less often

  • Added new AI capabilities:

  1. When player shoots an AI with silenced weapon, and the AI doesn't see the player, he will get all of this mates to search for the shooter

  2. When a patrol NPC see a new dead body, he will react to it.

  • Added color coding for the serums depending on its type of effect - restore, buff, reduce, regenerate, permanent, or special.

