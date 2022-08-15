Patch 1.51-3 Notes

-
Changed the fire roasted potato recipe to cook 5 potatoes at a time instead of 1
-
Fixed a bug with wolves pushing player into the air and make player stuck there
-
Adjusted wolves' attack box so that player will get pushed into air a little less often
-
Added new AI capabilities:
-
When player shoots an AI with silenced weapon, and the AI doesn't see the player, he will get all of this mates to search for the shooter
-
When a patrol NPC see a new dead body, he will react to it.
- Added color coding for the serums depending on its type of effect - restore, buff, reduce, regenerate, permanent, or special.
