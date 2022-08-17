Update 1.5 is live now - NEW HERO EZILI, MAP & MORE!

New Features
- New Hero: Ezili
- Unlock Smudge Catt Ezili with Ezili Hero Points
- New Map: Oasis
- Feel the heat on this sundrenched new map for all arenas and game modes.
- Season 7
- New ranked season with 12 new bling items including Football MOAB, Bloon Sirens decal and Start Blasting emote.
General Changes
- Tower Unlock Changes
- The Tower XP system has been through a number of changes since Battles 2’s launch while we tried to find a good balance of unlocking new upgrades through play while always having access to a variety of strategies. Ultimately, this hasn’t worked as well as we’d have liked and so we have decided to overhaul how towers and upgrades are unlocked.
- Purchasing a tower will now unlock all upgrades up to tier 4 immediately. The Monkey Money cost of all towers has been increased to reflect this increased value.
- Once the tower is unlocked, all 3 Tier 5 upgrades can be purchased at a flat rate of 1500 Monkey Money per tower.
- Tower XP is now only used for purchasing Mastery cosmetics.
- Any players who have already purchased a tower before this update will immediately unlock all upgrades up to tier 4 for that tower for free.
- Any players who have already purchased one or more tier 5 upgrades for a tower before this update will immediately unlock the remaining tier 5 upgrades for that tower for free.
- There will be an IAP option for players who wish to bypass the Monkey Money cost and unlock the tower and all of its upgrades immediately.
- Alt Unlock changes
- We intended for Hero Alts to be a satisfying final step on the hero rewards track but as strategies have emerged that rely on the gameplay differences these alts have over the main heroes it has become clear that the process of unlocking them is too long.
- All Hero alts will be available alongside the main heroes in the hero screen and will no longer be connected to the hero rewards system.
- Alt Heroes will cost Monkey Money and Hero Points from their main hero. Hero Points can be gained by playing with the main hero or found in chests, event rewards or the daily reward.
- Tier Restrictions Removed
- All upgrade tiers can now be used in any arena.
- This restriction is no longer necessary now that upgrades do not need to be earned.
- New Event UI
- The events system UI has been redesigned to accommodate future event types and allow clearer signposting for new players.
- New Daily Freebie
- Visit the store every 24 hours to receive a small amount of Monkey Money, Battle Points, Tower XP or Hero Points. There is also a Battle Chest that can be claimed every 4 hours by watching an ad (or using a reward token on desktop).
- Added score value to Hall of Masters Leaderboard
- Players in the Hall of Masters can now see their score on the leaderboard.
- The post game screen will show how much the Hall of Masters score increased or decreased as a result of that game.
- Note: this is not the same as the ELO value used for matchmaking but it is derived from skill and used for placement on the leaderboard.
Balance Changes
- Dart Monkey
- xx5 Crossbow Master damage increased 9 -> 11
- x4x Super Monkey Fan Club: Dart Monkeys placed after the ability has been activated will be instantly transformed if the ability has not reached its 10 monkey limit.
- Bomb Shooter
- xx5 Bloon Crush stun duration reduced 2s -> 1.75s
- xx3 Cluster Bomb pierce of clusters reduced 10 -> 8
- Tack Shooter
- x4x Blade Maelstrom blades can no longer pass over blockers.
- x5x Super Maelstrom blades can no longer pass over blockers.
- Glue Gunner
- 3xx Bloon Dissolver: $2500 -> $2300
- xx4 Relentless Glue upgrade now grants camo detection.
- Monkey Sub
- 3xx Submerge and Support: $500 -> $750
- 4xx Bloontonium Reactor: $2800 -> $2600
- x3x Ballistic Missile pierce reduced 100 -> 75
- xx1 Twin Guns increases Ballistic Missile attack rate by 10% rather than 12.5% and the bonus damage for ceramic and above has been reduced 6 -> 5.
- Monkey Ace
- xx4 Spectre attack cooldown reduced 0.06 -> 0.05
- xx5 Flying Fortress: $85k -> $80k
- xx5 Flying Fortress attack cooldown reduced 0.04 -> 0.03
- Heli Pilot
- 3xx Razor Rotors pierce increased 10 -> 13
- Mortar Monkey
- 5xx The Biggest One now stuns all MOAB class bloons except BAD for 0.2s
- x4x Artillery Battery deals +4 bonus damage to BADs
- x5x Pop and Awe deals +10 bonus damage to BADs
- x5x Pop and Awe grants all other x4x Mortars +6 bonus damage to BADs
- Wizard Monkey
- 5xx Archmage damage to MOAB class bloons increased 30 -> 35
- Super Monkey
- 3xx Sun Avatar: $17k -> $16k
- Druid
- x3x Druid of the Jungle vine attack now deals 1 + 13% of the bloons HP per 0.2s. This is so that vines take longer to pop ceramic bloons without affecting their ability to pop regular bloons.
- xx3 Druid or Wrath: $600 -> $750
- Banana Farm
- 5xx Banana Central buff to farm production reduced +25% to +20%
- Monkey Engineer
- x3x Cleansing Foam pierce increased 15 -> 20
- xx1 buff to cleansing foam pierce increased +5 -> +10
- Quincy
- Base cost reduced $500 -> $450
- Level 10 Storm of Arrows hit chance increased 5% to 7.5%
- Level 18 Storm of Arrows hit chance reduced 75% to 10% (this was meant to be 7.5% but had an incorrect value)
- Level 20 Storm of Arrows hit chance increased 10% to 15%.
- Cyber Quincy
- Base cost reduced $500 -> $450
- Level 10 Cyber Storm hit chance increased 5% to 7.5%
- Level 18 Cyber Storm hit chance reduced 75% to 10% (this was meant to be 7.5% but had an incorrect value)
- Level 20 Cyber Storm hit chance increased 10% to 15%.
- Gwendolin
- Firestorm ability now gives all monkeys +1 damage in addition to the Heat It Up buff.
- Science Gwen
- Sciencestorm ability now gives all monkeys +1 damage in addition to the Heat It Up buff.
- Obyn Greenfoot
- Level 4 Natures ward totem slow effect reduced 30% to 25% and range reduced 32 -> 28
- Level 8 Natures ward totem slow effect reduced 40% to 35%
- Level 15 Natures ward totem slow effect reduced 60% to 50% and range reduced 40 -> 34
- Level 10 Wall of Trees RBE capacity reduced 2.5k to 2k (level 20 remains the same)
- Ocean Obyn
- Level 10 Kraken RBE capacity reduced 1.25k to 1k (level 20 remains the same).
Bug Fixes
- Fixed x4x Ninja Monkey’s Sabotage ability not slowing newly spawned bloons.
- Fixed xx4 Necromancer’s reanimated Bloons having 1 less pierce than they should.
- Fixed Obyn and Ocean Obyn’s totem having targeting options.
- Fixed placement animation previews not displaying on some devices.
- Fixed not having to hold CTRL when creating a keybind that uses CTRL (Desktop Only).
- Fixed incorrect description on 1xx Boomerang.
- Fixed xx3 Kylie Boomerang animation being cut short when its attack speed is upgraded.
- Fixed some keys not being bindable (Desktop Only).
- Fixed potential inconsistencies when Hall of Masters matches end right as the season ends.
- Fixed Cyber Quincy’s Cyber Storm animation lasting too long.
- Fixed looping sfx when placing tower (Desktop only).
- Fixed xx5 Engineer’s Trap not giving cash if a disconnect happens while it is ready to be collected.
- Fixed xx3 Engineer’s pinned bloons becoming permanently pinned after a disconnect.
- Fixed Ocean Obyn’s tentacles being too big.
- Fixed misleading error message when trying to log into an account that has been deleted.
- Fixed Boomerang Monkey switching hands not being synced over the network (visuals only).
Let us know your thoughts and happy gaming!
