Early Access users have been freely upgraded to the full version of Act I.
It's free demo is no longer available to download, might upload one later.
This change has taken place 18 days early before newest version patch.
Gears of Phantasm: Destiny Tailored(Act I) update for 15 August 2022
Out of Early Access.
Early Access users have been freely upgraded to the full version of Act I.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update