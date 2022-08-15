 Skip to content

Gears of Phantasm: Destiny Tailored(Act I) update for 15 August 2022

Out of Early Access.

Early Access users have been freely upgraded to the full version of Act I.
It's free demo is no longer available to download, might upload one later.
This change has taken place 18 days early before newest version patch.

