Patch Notes v1.0.6
- New Display Settings: Bloom Slider + an option to to disable Flashing LIghts
- Fix: "On a mission" achievement was never triggering! Oups. Sorry! When you launch this version, the achievement will try to 'catch up' and trigger. If it doesn't, complete any mission (in missions mode) and it will trigger.
- FIx: Ensure unvended juice can't be collected [ineluctable_assasin]
- Fix: Suppress zoom while carrying something or using Download tool [Sinnoware]
- Fix: Fixed an exterior rendering glitch in Freight Workshop [Hnrz]
- Fix: Removed a redundant invisible collider in Freight Workshop [Hnrz]
- Fix: Ensure you can't ctrl a bug inside a closed bugbox [ineluctable_assasin]
- Fix: Typo "hHusk" => "Husk"
- Fix: Time not showing correctly if playtime > 24 hours [Sinnoware]
- Fix: If you load the Prelude autosave manually then get killed, retry wasn't working
- Fix: Using the security override in CRS Security was counting a DAD as broken when it shouldn't [mab]
- Improvement: Tripwire beams can now be 'interrupted' (truncated) [suggested by Hnrz]
- Improvement: At The Cloud, the 4th EgoEngine pair in the engine room can now be accessed (if you solve the new puzzle I added)
- Improvement (experimental): Throttle bathroom mirrors so they don't over-tax the GPU [reported by mab]
- Change: Make MUM slightly more responsive to movement input.
- Change: Gamepad / controller, A + Y combo now toggles the UI on/off (like F4 on keyboard)
Patch download size: 41 MB.
