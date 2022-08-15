- Fixed Holy Might not stacking correctly for endless mode.
- Fixed the max HP increase from Justice being reset if the player takes another upgrade that affects max HP.
20 Minutes Till Dawn update for 15 August 2022
V0.7.6 -Holy Might + Justice Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
