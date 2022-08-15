 Skip to content

20 Minutes Till Dawn update for 15 August 2022

V0.7.6 -Holy Might + Justice Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9317450 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Holy Might not stacking correctly for endless mode.
  • Fixed the max HP increase from Justice being reset if the player takes another upgrade that affects max HP.

