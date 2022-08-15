Cult Of Babel Prologue is AVAILABLE NOW

You can now try the free prologue for Cult of Babel !
We will listen to your feedback and suggestions to improve the game while developing the full version, which launches mid-October of this year.
The best way to leave your feedback and your suggestions is in a review.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2101600/Cult_Of_Babel__Prologue
Changes from the demo
New content
20 new cards, corresponding to Lilith's booster pack ! This pack is centered around blood magic, critical damage, and risk = reward gameplay, with a few cards that change how your projectiles behave, or their shape.
You'll have to win a run with her to unlock her cards.
3 new arcanas ! The Fool, Strength and The Moon.
Changes
- Added a fullscreen ON-OFF option
- Enemies are a bit slower
- Common & Rare Cards prices reduced a bit
- Added a clock ticking down sound effect 5 seconds before the shop spawns
- Removed the shooter enemy from the game
- The enemies' explosions no longer propel the player away
- Increased the radial knockback upon leaving the shop
- More Legendary cards drops in the last few waves
- Reduced the player's hitbox
- Reduced the enemy explosions' hitbox a bit, so it's a bit smaller than the red circle you see on screen
- Shooting no longer knocks you back
- Increased the magnets drop rate in tables, barrels... in the last few waves
- Reduced the volume of the explosion sfx as it was a bit too loud
Balance
- [Nerf] Reduced Enchanted Fist's knockback upgrade
Fixes
- Fixed a bug that caused the music not to loop correctly
- Fixed some bugs that caused the stats on the left side of the screen not to display correctly
- Fixed a bug that caused the player to have a "shooting blindspot" when close to enemies
What is planned for the prologue :
- Quality of Life - 1 : See the changes in the stats upon leaving the shop (eg : +2 next to the damage stat, if you've taken a card that boosts your damage)
- Quality of Life - 2 : Extended Stats GUI with more data, such as Critical Damage modifier, Fire/Ice/... Chance percentage, ...
- Map Variation : More map variations for the first area
- Traps & Environmental Interactions : To make the map feels more alive, we'll add spikes, magical flying books, traps that you can activate, portals...