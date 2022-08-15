Cult Of Babel Prologue is AVAILABLE NOW

You can now try the free prologue for Cult of Babel !

We will listen to your feedback and suggestions to improve the game while developing the full version, which launches mid-October of this year.

The best way to leave your feedback and your suggestions is in a review.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2101600/Cult_Of_Babel__Prologue

Changes from the demo

New content

20 new cards, corresponding to Lilith's booster pack ! This pack is centered around blood magic, critical damage, and risk = reward gameplay, with a few cards that change how your projectiles behave, or their shape.

You'll have to win a run with her to unlock her cards.

3 new arcanas ! The Fool, Strength and The Moon.

Changes

Added a fullscreen ON-OFF option

Enemies are a bit slower

Common & Rare Cards prices reduced a bit

Added a clock ticking down sound effect 5 seconds before the shop spawns

Removed the shooter enemy from the game

The enemies' explosions no longer propel the player away

Increased the radial knockback upon leaving the shop

More Legendary cards drops in the last few waves

Reduced the player's hitbox

Reduced the enemy explosions' hitbox a bit, so it's a bit smaller than the red circle you see on screen

Shooting no longer knocks you back

Increased the magnets drop rate in tables, barrels... in the last few waves

Reduced the volume of the explosion sfx as it was a bit too loud

Balance

[Nerf] Reduced Enchanted Fist's knockback upgrade

Fixes

Fixed a bug that caused the music not to loop correctly

Fixed some bugs that caused the stats on the left side of the screen not to display correctly

Fixed a bug that caused the player to have a "shooting blindspot" when close to enemies

What is planned for the prologue :