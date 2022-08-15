 Skip to content

Cult Of Babel : Prologue update for 15 August 2022

Cult Of Babel Prologue is AVAILABLE NOW

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can now try the free prologue for Cult of Babel !

We will listen to your feedback and suggestions to improve the game while developing the full version, which launches mid-October of this year.

The best way to leave your feedback and your suggestions is in a review.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2101600/Cult_Of_Babel__Prologue

Changes from the demo

New content

20 new cards, corresponding to Lilith's booster pack ! This pack is centered around blood magic, critical damage, and risk = reward gameplay, with a few cards that change how your projectiles behave, or their shape.
You'll have to win a run with her to unlock her cards.
3 new arcanas ! The Fool, Strength and The Moon.

Changes
  • Added a fullscreen ON-OFF option
  • Enemies are a bit slower
  • Common & Rare Cards prices reduced a bit
  • Added a clock ticking down sound effect 5 seconds before the shop spawns
  • Removed the shooter enemy from the game
  • The enemies' explosions no longer propel the player away
  • Increased the radial knockback upon leaving the shop
  • More Legendary cards drops in the last few waves
  • Reduced the player's hitbox
  • Reduced the enemy explosions' hitbox a bit, so it's a bit smaller than the red circle you see on screen
  • Shooting no longer knocks you back
  • Increased the magnets drop rate in tables, barrels... in the last few waves
  • Reduced the volume of the explosion sfx as it was a bit too loud
Balance
  • [Nerf] Reduced Enchanted Fist's knockback upgrade
Fixes
  • Fixed a bug that caused the music not to loop correctly
  • Fixed some bugs that caused the stats on the left side of the screen not to display correctly
  • Fixed a bug that caused the player to have a "shooting blindspot" when close to enemies
What is planned for the prologue :
  • Quality of Life - 1 : See the changes in the stats upon leaving the shop (eg : +2 next to the damage stat, if you've taken a card that boosts your damage)
  • Quality of Life - 2 : Extended Stats GUI with more data, such as Critical Damage modifier, Fire/Ice/... Chance percentage, ...
  • Map Variation : More map variations for the first area
  • Traps & Environmental Interactions : To make the map feels more alive, we'll add spikes, magical flying books, traps that you can activate, portals...
